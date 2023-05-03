Poptain Moves Beyond Borders

Local dancehall crooner Poptain has proved his mettle beyond the country’s borders after creating soundtracks for Disney Plus’ Kizazi Moto.

The Fadza Mutengi hitmaker has joined the league of a few Zimbabwean creatives whose works have been chosen for international productions soundtracks.

The talented crooner has created the soundtrack for a Disney Plus Sci-fi anthology series titled Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a ten-part short animation series by producers from six African countries.

“I am very excited about this development. I did four different soundtracks for four episodes. They wanted someone with dancehall roots and they loved my art. To them, I was the best artiste for the job and I am really grateful to God for that,” said the talented artist.

The show is set to premiere on Disney Plus channel late this year and features 10 action-packed Sci-fi and fantasy stories imagined from uniquely African perspectives and its trailer is accompanied by a soundtrack that features Poptain singing “I am the future”. – ZBC News

