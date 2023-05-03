Sikhala Jailed For Six (6) Months

By- A Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, has CCC deputy chair Job Sikhala to six months or a US$600 fine on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

Magistrate Gofa sentenced Sikhala after finding him guilty of the charge.

In her ruling, she said the State was able to prove that Sikhala was the one who authored and posted the video recording, which claimed that ZANU PF members killed the late Ali.

“The court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Sikhala was the one who recorded and uploaded the video.

“Sikhala was aware that police were investigating the murder case but he went ahead to make utterances that misled the police investigations,” she said.

She added that the evidence led by the State witnesses corroborated each other, and Sikhala is found guilty of obstructing the course of justice.

