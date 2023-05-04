7 Arrested For Stealing At Vic Falls Carnival

POLICE in Victoria Falls have arrested seven people, two of them women, from Harare who allegedly went on a theft spree targeting cellphone and other valuables during the recently held Victoria Falls Carnival.

Police confirmed the arrest of suspects Bothwell Makombe, Audrey Simbarashe Chimonyo, Tinashe Mabhiza, Brendon Musimurimwa, Rutendo Susan Makoni and Dickson Kudakwashe Manema.

The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of 21 mobile phones with a combined value of over US$14 000.

The suspects allegedly stole the cellphones and put them in a cooler box which they carried around as disguise to make people believe it had some cold drinks.

“On the 30th of April police arrested several criminals in connection with the crime of theft and several items were recovered including 21 cellphones. There was a team of mobile criminals who were driving a Mercedes Benz from Harare and they were lodging at a certain house during the carnival,” said Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

Police commended members of the public for collaborating with security agents to combat crime.

“We would like to commend members of the public for partnering us in the fight against crime. The onus to reduce the fear of crime is incumbent upon members of the public and police. We also encourage people to embrace smart policing and use technology such as using CCTVs and alarms at their properties. When retiring to bed, people should switch off interior lights and switch on exterior ones,” said Insp Banda.

The suspects are in custody pending trial.

