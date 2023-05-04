Duped Harare Home Buyer Awaits Fate

The fate of a Harare man who lost two vehicles in a bungled deal that was supposed to provide him a residential stand in Ashdown Park, Harare, will be determined next week. The vehicles are currently being kept as exhibits in a probe into possible fraud.

The two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Quantum and a Honda Airwave, had been at the Police Commercial Crime Division for the past three years while investigations into the incident were being performed. The complainant filed an application at the Harare Magistrates Court asking for their release.

Two men, Calvin Marimo and Temba Dzamwarira, are accused of defrauding the complainant by failing to transfer title of the residential stand despite receiving full payment for it.

“They themselves did not know who owns the piece of land in question, and accused is among people asserting ownership of the land,” ruled the magistrate.

