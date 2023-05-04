EU Speaks On Sikhala, Ngarivhume Convictions

By A Correspondent| The European Union (EU) has said it is closely monitoring the recent court rulings in which prominent opposition leaders namely Job Sikhala of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Jacob Ngarivhume were found guilty of obstruction and inciting public violence respectively.

Posting on Twitter, EU reminded the judiciary that the constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The EU called on the judiciary to protection these fundamental rights instead of curtailing them by jailing those who exercise their rights.

“The #EU is closely monitoring the recent court rulings in #Zimbabwe convicting opposition politicians. Zimbabwe’s constitution ensures citizens’ rights to freedom of expression & peaceful assembly. The judiciary is expected to protect these fundamental rights,” the EU said.

