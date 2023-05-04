Man Gunned Down By Same Stranger He Saved

A 45-year-old man from Bulawayo was shot in the stomach after answering the door for a stranger who had knocked at his house in the Pumula South area.

The shooter ran away when the victim yelled for aid, therefore police have not yet determined a specific reason for the shooting.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, a police spokesperson for Bulawayo, verified the shooting, which took place on May 2 at around 7 PM.

He stated that a manhunt has been launched by the police to find the shooter and made a plea for anyone who may know the shooter to get in touch with their local police station.

‘’Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a medium-built man who shot a 45-year-old man from Pumula South. Circumstances are that on the 2nd day of May 2023 at around 1910 hours, the complainant was at his place of residence inside the house when the accused person who is medium built, wearing a golf T-shirt and khaki trousers knocked at the sitting room door and the complainant attended to him. The accused asked the complainant for a room to rent but the complainant told him that there was no room to rent,’’ said Insp Ncube.

He said the suspect lost his temper, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

Insp Ncube warned members of the public against opening doors for strangers.

