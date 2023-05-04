Mnangagwa Snubs Workers

President Chamisa Charms Workers

As Mnangagwa Snubs Workers

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

01-05-2023

CCC leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa today addressed thousands of workers who gathered at Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare to commemorate International Workers Day.

President Chamisa yet again proved that he is the People’s President as he found time to attend the event despite his tight schedule as the country heads towards general elections.

In his short but loaded speech, the President said it is the duty of a sitting President to create favorable working conditions for workers.

He also highlighted his vision towards a new Great Zimbabwe that will filled prosperity and abundance. The President said he will create job opportunities for youths through reopening of industries and investment.

As usual, Gold Mafia kingpin and ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa snubbed the event despite having been invited by Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). Under Mnangagwa, workers especially civil servants have become a mockery due to their nervous working conditions.

Today’s program also confirmed the cutting of the umbilical cord between MDC-T and the workers movement as ZANU PF proxy, Douglas Mwonzora snubbed the event too.

In Nelson Chamisa, the workers movement have found a new hope that will ameliorate their nervous conditions.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

CCC Youth Taskforce Communications Department

