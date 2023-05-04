Woman Attacks Hubby Over Infidelity

Spread the love

MUTARE-A Honde Valley woman was arrested after striking her husband with a machete on the head after he allegedly told her that she no longer satisfied him in bed and instead preferred his girlfriend.

Manicaland Police Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident. The incident happened on April 29, 2023, at Pangeti Village, Headman Samantha, Chief Mutasa in Mutare.

Reinford Ziko (29) was struck with a machete on the left side of his head by his wife, Panashe Mutara (18), around 11 am.

Circumstances are that on the night, Ziko was in bed with Mutara, and an argument over Ziko’s infidelity arose. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...