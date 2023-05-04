Zanu PF Primaries Reruns Set For The Weekend…

…As leaked audio suggests fissures in Glenview north constituency

By A Correspondent| The ruling Zanu PF party has set this Saturday to conduct reruns for council seats in Glen Norah, Zengeza West and Mbare.

In a circular gleaned by this publication, the party is instructing the provinces to prepare elections for the 3 seats.

“Reference is made to our previous circular directing provinces to prepare for primary election and in some cases primary run-offs or re-runs to be conducted on the 6th of May. In this regard, you are thereby instructed that elections be held in these wards, Zengeza West(Ward 2),Glen Norah (28) and Mbare (3),”reads the circular.

The party directs that run-offs be made in the Zengeza West and Glen Norah only between the 2 candidates with a tie on the election result. The Mbare is now open for new CVs and election after the disqualification of suspected drug lord Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama. He had won the election resoundingly after garnering over 2 000 votes while the candidate who came second had 300.

Meanwhile, leaked audios are suggesting deep fissures among Zanu PF supporters in Glen View North constituency.

The audio this publication is in possession of reveal a clandestine attempt by pro Martin Mambo supporters to discredit the winning Zanu PF candidate Tumelo Zamanga.

The losing candidate, Mambo despite his acceptance of the heavy defeat he suffered at the hands of the socialite Zamanga, has been holding clandestine meetings planning to cause the disqualification of his rival.

In one of the audio, Mambo reveals that he has already approached the courts and is now armed with information that can lead to Zamanga’s disqualification and subsequent arrest.

“I have information inopisa yake (intel of his dealings) which involves him and his companies that makes it easy to build a case against him, imwe yacho toita yekubikira (we will fabricate the rest).

” Already at the High Court I have made contact and I am only left with Mbare Court,” Mambo says.

A voice of one referred to as Madondo who is suspected to be a CIO working at the ZANU PF Headquarters encouraged Mambo to add more detailed stories that if President Emmerson Mnangagwa gets wind of, he will disqualify Zamanga.

“Wedzerai neimwe info yekuti Mukuru vakanzwa anokandwa panze ( add more information so that If the President hears there are high chances he will be chucked out )The man is a dead man walking, anenge apera(he will be finished),” says Madondo at a meeting which most likely took place at the Rainbow towers since a person close by could be heard saying “ Tiri pa (We are at ) Hicc” .

Another voice interjects “Tachigwinha (it’s a done deal)” only kana makoresa data (if you have falsified the allegations).

According to party insiders, Mambo who is the Harare province treasurer has been writing a number of letters and complaints seeking nullification of the poll results.

” These are acts of desperation by Mambo. Imagine he has written 10 letters and 10 petitions to the Politburo which have been ignored.

” I don’t know why he wants to subvert the will of Glen View North supporters who chose Boss Tumelo, His is quite popular there, Cde Mambo is actually holding numerous midnight meetings at his house despite having recently indirectly endorsed Boss Tumelo at a meeting we held at Girls High “said a party member who requested anonymity.

