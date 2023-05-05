Apostolic Sect Leader Injured While Attempting To Escape Robbers

The leader of an apostolic sect from St Mary’s on Wednesday night was injured while an accomplice died from wounds sustained when the getaway driver lost control of the Honda Fit vehicle they appeared to be trying to steal at gunpoint.

According to a local online publication, Madzibaba Levi and three accomplices approached a tuck shop along Chiwaridzo Road at a time the owner was locking up and his wife was already seated in the front passenger seat of their vehicle.

One of the gang members produced a pistol and the gang got into the car with the woman. One of them got into the driver’s seat.

On seeing the hijack process, the husband who was walking towards the car ran off.

The robbers drove off at high speed along Chaminuka Drive.

The kidnapped woman got hold of the steering wheel, forcing the gangster driver to lose control and it overturned.

The abducted woman escaped unscathed while the vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

The driver managed to open the door and escape.

Madzibaba Levi and the other two accomplices who were injured were arrested.

They are currently in custody at St Mary’s Police Station and investigations are ongoing.

Madzibaba Levi leads an apostolic sect that congregates near DDF across Hunyani River on the Chitungwiza-Machipisa highway.

He is also a physical fitness enthusiast who trains regularly at St Mary’s Gym which is situated at Huruyadzo Shopping Centre.

