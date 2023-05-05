President Chamisa Says Soldiers Jobs Safe

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The new CCC government will not dismiss soldiers and police officers.

This was said by the CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa in Harare on Monday.

The CCC leader also bemoaned the lack of political tolerance in the country.

“Citizens bear in mind that we build a country through love and unity.

Even those whom we do not agree with must be tolerated. Zimbabwe is one. Let’s learn to accompany each other with our ears even when we do not sink with our hearts. Tolerance must be practiced by all citizens.

When our new government comes into power. We will not dismiss our police, soldiers and members of the Central Intelligence Organisation and those who work for government,” said President Chamisa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...