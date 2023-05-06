Java Prediction Of Guti Death Brews Storm

By A Correspondent

Controversial preacher Passion Java’s prediction of ZAOGA FIF leader Archbishop Ezekiel Guti has sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Observers say Java’s statement is not a prophetic revelation at all.

Below is Java’s statement:

Baba Guti is about to die.

This is not a skit but a Prophetic word from God unto Baba Ach bishop Ezekiel Guti.

Our death is not the end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation.

For they are us and we are them. Our bodies are only but wilted leaves on the tree of life, and the distinction between past, present, and future is death

While the whole world was celebrating your birthday, Baba,As l was ministering to the Lord in prayers and fastings,while in Dubai.

l saw Celestial Beings celebrating your coming home, and l saw one who was holding a trumpet and a golden bowel saying, “lt is time, and the time is now”.

You have fought a good fight,you have kept the faith.

Put thine house in Oder because at your departure,Z.A.O.G.A will be divided into two.

Hebrews 9:27

Just as man is appointed to die once, and after that, judgment comes

Happy Birthday, Baba

