Man Assaults Lover For Denying Him Sex During Menstrual Period

Spread the love

For some men, it’s a no-brainer to consider having sex with their lovers during their menstrual periods as they apparently perceive that time of the month to be a “no sex zone”.

But for others like Peter Zuvarimwe (20) from Kokwa Farm Glendale, Mashonaland province no matter how awkward or uncomfortable it may be when his lover is having a period that doesn’t necessarily mean sex is off the table.

This emerged when Zuvarimwe appeared in court facing charges of assaulting his lover Pauline Mukuramombe (21) as punishment for denying him sex while on her menstrual period.

Zuvarimwe appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with physical abuse as defined in Section 4 as read with Section 3 (a) (1) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to 16 May for trial

For the State, prosecutor Precious Khanye told the court that on 9 April and at around 9pm Zuvarimwe visited his lover Mukuramombe at her place where the two later retired to bed.

It is reported that while in bed Zuvarimwe asked his lover to have sexual intercourse with him and she refused stating that she was on her period.

That however, didn’t go down well with Zuvarimwe who in a fit of rage started insulting his lover while accusing her of having an extra-marital affair.

As if the insult was not enough, Zuvarimwe went on to assault his lover with fists several times and all over the body.

Mukuramombe reportedly sustained a swollen face and painful chest as a result of the attack and was referred to hospital for medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Zuvarimwe’s arrest.

-Online

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...