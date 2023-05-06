Woman Arrested For Poisoning Stepson

MBERENGWA-Magistrate Charity Tonongera has remanded a Mberengwa woman in custody to May 16, 2023, for allegedly poisoning her stepson (3).

Tariro Gweshe (20) of Mapako Village under Chief Mataruse was remanded on Tuesday last week.

She allegedly poisoned the child on April 27, 2023, after he was left in her custody by her mother-in-law, Christina Moyo who had gone to attend a church service.

Gweshe is denying the charge and alleged that she gave the child King Stallion beer.

Prosecutor Ali Mutause told the court that the substance has been taken to a laboratory for testing…

