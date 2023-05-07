British Businessman Criticises Mnangagwa Over GOLDMAFIA Easy Access

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | A British businessman, Andrew Cartwright was on video on Sunday criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa over how too easily accessible he is, comments which come in the wake of the embarrassing Goldmafia documentary that show how Mnangagwa almost sold a part of Victoria Falls to undercover journalists from Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

Said Cartwright in part, “one thing which puts Zimbabwe above other competing investment destinations is the President’s accessibility.

“There are negatives to that, but are outweighed by positives…”

Mnangagwa is in UK where he attended Prince Charles’ coronation on Saturday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...