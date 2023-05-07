‘Drunk’ Man Kills Dad

Spread the love

GWERU-A drunk Gweru man allegedly killed his father whom he assaulted all over the body with a log after the former tried to refrain him from assaulting his sister.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 30 April, 2023 to The Mirror.

Circumstances are that Amos Tshuma (43) of Kurimakwakanaka Village under Chief Gambiza went to his father, Remias Tshuma (76) house and found his sister home.

The two had a misunderstanding and Amos began assaulting his sister. His father tried to refrain him and Amos began assaulting him with a log all over the body…Chipinge Times

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...