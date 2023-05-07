Mnangagwa Plans Revenge Against Uebert Angel Gold Mafia Embarrassment

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa is planning revenge against self-styled prophet Uebert Angel for embarrassing him through incriminating comments contained in the “Gold Mafia” documentary aired by Al Jazeera recently, his advisor Eddie Cross has said.

Angel told undercover Al Jazeera journalists that he could use his diplomatic status and links to the First Family to launder over US$1.2 billion on behalf of the journalists who posed as criminals.

The controversial preacher also told the Al Jazeera journalists that Mnangagwa had stashed US$240 million in personal funds for general elections expected this year.

Cross, who is Mnangagwa’s biographer, was recently featured in a local podcast interview where he claimed that if Angel, who is based abroad, returns to Zimbabwe, he will face “consequences.”

Cross, who is a former MDC MP, said Mnangagwa lived up to his moniker, “crocodile”. He said:

Eubert Angel embarrassed the government of Zimbabwe; worse than that, he embarrassed the President and I want to tell you, when that happens there are consequences.

A small cabinet committee has been informed and they have reviewed the programmes; all four and appropriate action has been taken and if I was Eubert, I would stay in the UK, look after his British passport and burn his Zimbabwean passport.

Because he is not coming back. If he comes back here, there will be consequences.

… Crocodiles attack fast and when they do attack, it’s often fatal but you don’t see it coming.

He (Mnangagwa) is not a man who makes his views public.

He is a very reserved man as a matter of fact.

The Government said recently it has frozen the assets of those implicated in the Gold Mafia documentary including Angel.

However, in a statement made through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku last month, Angel said he was not involved in illegal gold dealings and money laundering.

He said he cooperated with the journalists as part of a covert national intelligence operation investigating if the “investors” were genuine.

-ZimLive

