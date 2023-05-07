Notorious Robbers Linked To 25 Cases Arrested

Police in Masvingo have arrested two notorious armed robbers linked to 25 cases recorded in the province.

Nelson Matsvange (44) and Frank Tirivani (36) committed the crimes between March 2022 and May 2023 in the province.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said Matsvange was arrested on May 1 at village 13 Crown Range in Zaka after CCTV footage linked him to a case of armed robbery which occurred at Musvovi business centre in Renco.

“The suspect implicated two other suspects who are still at large and Tirivani, leading to his arrest at Ringirayi village, Zaka,” Nyathi said.

“The arrest led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle which was hidden in a cave in Chivamba area, Zaka, with a magazine of 31 live rounds of ammunition, five cellphones, an HP laptop, a satchel, two machetes, a comforter blanket and US$50 cash.”

They face 25 charges of armed robbery, including one of unlawful entry and theft which occurred at Manjirenji Game Park, Chiredzi in March 2022 where the firearm was stolen.

“Police implore business owners to enhance security systems at business premises. Meanwhile, armed robbery syndicates are warned that the long arm of the law will catch up with them as police crack teams are on high alert to ensure that the law takes its course,” Nyathi said.

