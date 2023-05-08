Macheso Sons Venture Into Full-Time Music

By-The phenomenal bass guitarist, a few days from celebrating his 55th birthday, said he has something special for his fans come June 10.

The kingpin says his two sons, who lead Orchestra Mberikwazvo Junior, will launch an album on his birthday.

Macheso made the revelation at the Castle Tankard after-party held at the Borrowdale Race Course on Saturday.

He shared the stage with Enzo Ishall, and, while this has become their annual gig, both artists produced magical performances for their fans.

“It’s going to be a different year, I am turning 55 this June and, as the norm, I usually have something for the fans, but this year it’s from my offspring.

“As you know I have groomed my boys and they will be releasing their first album on my birthday.

“This is going to be special for me and the fans so that I bless Mberikwazvo Junior, tovasvitsa kuvarungu, I also can’t wait to hear what these boys have been working on,” said Macheso.

The camp has also revealed that they will be launching a video for Makazvinzwepiko off Macheso’s latest album Tinosvitswa Nashe.

WINNERS

The musician has been sampling a few songs at some of his shows, including in neighbouring countries, which he says will feature on his new album.

Baba Shero also took time out on stage to send his heartfelt condolences to his lead dancer, Majuice, who lost his mother recently.

Dancehall star, Enzo Ishall, also proved he is definitely on his way to the top.

His new single, Handidi, which is already trending, was the game-changer.

Meanwhile, four-year-old Ideal View shrugged off competition to win the 2000m Castle Tankard horse race.

The horse has three wins and one placing in his last five races.

For its efforts, Ideal View got away with US$25 000 which will be shared by its trainer, jockey and owner.

The trainer, Kirk Swanson, could not hide her elation after winning the prestigious horse race.

“Winning is awesome. All my five horses were special and deserving. I am so grateful to them, myself, and the team,” said Swanson.

Dindingwe, Down to Business and Raining Again were second, third and fourth.

