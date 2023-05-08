War Vets Confront Mnangagwa

By-Former liberation war fighters have warned the ruling Zanu PF party to stop using them as “graders”.

They said Zanu PF uses them to campaign toward general elections and later dump them.

War veterans have campaigned for Zanu PF, especially in rural areas where they have been accused of violently targetting opposition supporters.

Speaking during a war veterans interactive meeting held in Lupane on Thursday, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle board chairperson Gibson Mashingaidze said they want the Government to improve their welfare.

Mashingaize said:

There is a slogan that says the party commands the government, why does the party not command civil servants to look into our affairs?

We have Members of Parliament (MPs) who are looking for us during campaigns, we do not want to be used as graders.

MPs should pass laws that speak to our needs instead of being silent only to emerge asking for votes.

If we had powers, we could recall some of these MPs that are not speaking about our plight in Parliament.

ZANU PF war veterans secretary, Douglas Mahiya, claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done a lot to improve the welfare of war veterans. He said:

Laws have been enacted but implementation remains a challenge that is why we have invited several stakeholders from the government so that we get answers to these issues.

In 1997, war veterans pressured the Government to pay them $50 000 in gratuities and other benefits for their role in the liberation struggle.

However, the Zimbabwe dollar later plunged following the unbudgeted pay-outs.

Here are some of the demands made by war veterans in recent years:

University degrees Tax rebates for their suppliers Pension Medical and dental care Educational Assistance Funeral Assistance Gratuity Clear categorization of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle members Tax and Duty exemption Quota system in Parliament and all government institutions and agencies Automatic promotion of serving veterans of the liberation struggle in State institutions Diplomatic passports Bravery medals and new identity cards Compensation of war victims and veterans of the liberation struggle living with disabilities

