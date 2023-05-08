I Will Die For Truth- Wiwa

For the purpose of the record, I am Job Sikhala. I am advised that I stand accused of the offence of obstructing the course of justice as defined in terms section 184 sub section 1 sub paragraph E of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 923.Iam 50 years old.

I have lived in this world for at least half a century , the experience of the past 50 years of my existence have nurtured within me a mature understanding of the consequences of different sets of events that occurs in one’s life. I have attended various court sessions in my capacity as a legal practitioner and also as an accused person. I have gained the full appreciation arising from that experience of the use, misuse and abuse of the legal processes.

My life has been without blemish, I have been accused of every imaginable crime in this country including allegations of subverting a constitutional government. I have always pleaded and defended my innocence. I live within the strict confines of the law.

I became a lawyer because I have faith in the words eloquently inscribed at the University of Zimbabwe Faculty of Law, The law is the art of goodness and equity. I also believe in the principle that, where there is wrong, there is a remedy.

I have never taken the law into my own hands all my life, I have always been a faithful servant of the law. Through my work as a Legislator, I always thrive for the promotion of laws that serves the needs of the people. I do not wish to see the law being transformed into an obstructive tool on the people by the powerful. I was born in October 1972 in the Gutu Communal lands. I grew up under the oppressive Smith Regime.

Zimbabwean Independence came when I was just a young boy, 8 years of age , those were the days when freedom fighters, our fathers in the war and other villagers would sit us in the village compound and explain to us where the liberation war was being fought.

Much of what I am today was moulded on the framework of the values of freedom, equity and human dignity taught to me by my forebearers.

These are the values I cherish, they are the same values that made me, without hesitation accept to represent Moreblessing Ali(MHSRIP).

Immediately following her disappearance , little did I know that I would this day be in the dock paying the price for what I thought to be a noble enterprise .I seek not my glory but the collective emancipation of all Zimbabweans and justice for the spirit of Moreblessing Ali. Those who murdered Moreblessing Ali and those who persecute me today may last for the moment but when history chapters allow, posterity will judge me for what I truly am , a humble and obedient servant of the people, a willing instrument for the advancement of the values Ubuntu, a firm believer against impunity regardless of one’s political affiliation or status in life , a legal practitioner being shackled for taking up the cause of his oppressed client who died a miserable death in the most violent way imaginable.

I grew up in the village as a simple boy , I tended our family’s crops and herd cattle with other boys of my age .Passion and determination drove me from the village to join one of the most esteemed professions the world over that being of a legal practitioner. Passion and determination also drove me from being a simple village boy to a public leader and granted the privilege of representing initially the people of St Marys and subsequently the people of Zengeza West in Zimbabwe’s house of parliament… www.masvingomirror.com

