Citizens Take Influential Role In Selection Of Leaders

One of the key deliverables of our 2023 Agenda announced by President Chamisa at the start of the year was to come up with MPs and councillors to stand as Citizen Representatives in all 210 constituencies and 1971 wards throughout the country.

We can confirm that the process has proceeded smoothly. Candidates have been successfully nominated and vetted for each of these seats.

Stakeholders have been consulted. We are currently at the citizen caucus stage where citizens will have a say on who will be the best representative for each respective community.

We are well on course to ensure the Citizens’ Movement is competently and ethically represented in every community of Zimbabwe.

The citizens will have the opportunity to put a permanent end in the ballot box to the repression, persecution, hunger and poverty created by ZANU PF.

A CCC Government will usher in a New Great Zimbabwe with leaders who will deliver dignity, freedom and prosperity for all.- CCC

