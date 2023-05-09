Court Goes For Mnangagwa Opponent

Spread the love

By James Gwati-Harare magistrate Mrs, Yeukai Dzuda has issued a warrant of arrest to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s challenger and Zanu PF youth member Sybeth Musengezi despite indications that he was not feeling well.

Musengezi failed to appear before the magistrate today for the continuation of his because of ill health.

His lawyer Mr Douglas Coltart told the court that his client was sick, but the court turned a deaf ear to him.

“I have been advised that the accused person has fallen ill and was unable to attend court today. I would propose that this matter be postponed to a date where the accused person has recovered. I would suggest May 18,” said Mr Coltart.

However, in response, prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira proposed that he be issued with a warrant of arrest.

“I direct the court to section 194(2) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. We ask that a warrant of arrest be issued as the court did not give the accused person leave to default,” he said.

Magistrate Dzuda then issued Musengezi with a warrant of arrest.

Musengezi is facing allegations of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures and earn himself a position in the party.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...