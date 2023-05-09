Parents Arrested At Prince Edward School

Spread the love

Seven parents were yesterday arrested at Prince Edward High school for disorderly conduct.

The parents participated in a disturbance which took place at the school.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying investigations have since started.

“Police arrested seven parents following a disturbance that took place at Prince Edward High School,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“Investigations with a view to ascertain what exactly transpired have begun,” he said.

Prince Edward School has been in the spotlight, of late, for all the wrong reasons.

It lost its flagship sporting event, the schools rugby festival, which had been held at the school for years.

Sources claimed some of the major sponsors were concerned about the bad publicity, which was being associated with the school.

Recently, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education revealed it launched investigations into headmaster, Agrippa Sora, amid allegations of abuse of school funds.

Some parents sent a petition seeking the Government’s intervention about the issue. The parents also demanded an urgent meeting with Sora and the School Development Committee (SDC).

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...