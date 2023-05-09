Prophet Rapes Woman To Remove Curses

A self-styled prophet from Chitungwiza was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping a little girl as well as two creatures as payment for purging the family house.

The 18-year-old prophet persuaded the family that they would all die right away if he did not take the girl as his bride in a scene that read more like a movie plot.

The family members accepted out of a sense of impending doom, and the prophet took the girl with him before raping her twice and making her his bride.

After a thorough trial before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs. Gloria Takundwa, Talent Samanyanga (18) was found guilty of rape. A year of the six-year sentence was suspended under the condition that the defendant behaved well.

Prosecuting Ms Pamela Dzinduwa proved that in February this year, Samanyanga was hired by the young woman’s maternal grandfather at their rural home in Makore Village under Chief Samhembere.

Samanyanga cleansed the homestead and was given two beasts. But he sold the beast and told the grandfather than he had to take the granddaughter with him to Chitungwiza or else all the family members would die.

Out of fear the grandfather agreed.

On February 14, Samanyanga took the granddaughter to Chitungwiza and raped her twice.

The following day, Samanyanga took the woman to his grandmother in Cherutombo, Marondera and introduced her as his wife.

The two spent the night there and left on February 16 and returned to Chitungwiza where he rents a room.

On the same day at around 10 pm, Samanyanga raped her again.

On February 17, Samanyanga and the young woman had a misunderstanding and he chased her away from his home at around 3am.

The complainant went to report the matter to the police and Samanyanga was subsequently arrested when he followed her to the police station and was charged with rape. -state media

