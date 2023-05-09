Anesu Masamvu, a journalist with ZiFM Stereo was reportedly denied access to cover Winky D’s show which was held in Harare on 6 May 2023.



Masamvu had been accredited to cover the show by the event organisers and had been covering the show’s preparations from the beginning. But when it came to the night of the event, he was barred from covering the artist’s show.



When he enquired as to why he was now being barred from covering the event, the artist’s security detail proceeded to physically manhandle him resulting in him leaving the venue of the show for his own safety.



MISA Zimbabwe urged organisers of public events to always ensure the safety of journalists and train their security personnel to exercise restraint when dealing with journalists.



MISA Zimbabwe urges ZiFM Stereo to also raise their concerns about this incident with the organisers of the event to avoid similar mishaps in the future.



