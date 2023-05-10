2023 Polls Chaotic- Mwonzora

Spread the love

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s application seeking nullification of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Delimitation Report.

Mwonzora sought to nullify the Delimitation Report recently gazetted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, while at the same time seeking to delay general elections slated for July or August this year.

In dismissing the case, the Constitutional Court noted that “no cause of action has been advanced by the application”.

Quizzed by journalists outside court, MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said he will issue a statement regarding the outcome.

“It’s going to be a disaster going into elections with this delimitation report. I’m going to issue a statement to our supporters regarding the ConCourt outcome,” he said.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...