Fake ZRP Cop Rapes Minor During Prayer

State Media – A man posing as a policeman attacked a 16-year-old girl as she was praying alone at Domboramwari in Epworth last Friday.

Before snatching her mobile and running away, the man led the girl to a remote area where he sexually assaulted her twice without any protection.

Police are presently looking for the suspect.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesman for the Harare Provincial Police, said the victim was referred to Edith Clinic for a checkup.

“She was approached by a man who introduced himself as a police officer.

“He told her that they do not allow people to pray on that hill and informed her that she was under arrest and he was escorting her to the police station.

“Along the way, the accused person tripped the complainant and raped her twice without protection,” said Insp Chakanza.

In a related case, an 18-year-old man has been identified as the rapist of a 13-year-old girl, who he lured into his Waterfalls room before locking the door.

She was rescued the following day after her mother was tipped off, and the perpetrator is now on the run. -H Metro

