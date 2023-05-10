Go Well Change Champion

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC MP for Kuwadzana, Hon Johnson Matambo has described the late change champion Angella Mupoto.

Mupoto was an instrumental figure in the struggle for democracy. She was a strong member of the Citizens Coalition for Change in ward 38, Kuwadzana, Harare.

Mupoto died at the weekend in the capital and was laid to rest in Murewa on Tuesday.

Speaking to ZimEye.com in a telephone conversation, Hon Matambo said the party had lost a pillar of the people’s struggle.

“Angella was a tireless revolutionary since the formation of the Movement for Democratic Change. Even during the MDC Alliance days she stood as a beacon of hope in Kuwadzana.

At the formation of the Citizens Coalition for Change, she moved around the community urging young people to register to vote,” said Hon Matambo.

“We have lost a humble and dedicated change champion. Kuwadzana will never be the same again. We are struggling to close the gap she has left,” added the CCC MP.

Mupoto is survived by four children.

