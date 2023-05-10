Sikhala Trial Goes Mute

Due to the defence attorney’s lack of readiness, the trial for CCC lawmaker Job Sikhala and former Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko was unable to begin yesterday.

The two are currently accused of disorderly conduct and have further court proceedings that are ongoing.

They stood before Mrs. Yeukai Dzuda, the magistrate.

Sikhala’s attorney, Mr. Jeremiah Bamu, yesterday informed the court that he required time to prepare for the defence outline because he had only just gotten the files on Monday.

In his role as the prosecutor, Mr. Tasara Chirambira claimed that on May 2 of last year, Maiko and Sikhala stoned several ZANU PF members who were conducting a rally at Zengeza 5 open ground.

Charamba, a candidate for the ZANU PF ward 7 party running in the council by-elections, served as the rally’s host., state media

