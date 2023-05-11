Don’t tell people elections are flawed!” argue CCC. But they ARE, hence demand for reforms b4 elections.

By Wilbert Mukori- The debate on whether to continue participating in Zimbabwe’s flawed election, “so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step is to withdraw,” is reaching a crescendo.

“Many people that have lost their lives would still be alive if we didn’t have sellouts and turncoats like you, Wilbert Mukori,” argued Mambo Svosve, CCC’s pointer man in North America.

“This struggle would have been over years ago. You are one of the many people that have been deployed by Zanu PF to tell people elections don’t work. Subliminally you are discouraging people to register to vote. We see you!!!”

MDC/CCC leaders have failed to implement even one democratic reform to ensure free, fair and credible elections even when they had the golden opportunity to do so during the 2008 to 2013 GNU because they are greedy and breathtakingly incompetent. They are hell bent on participating in these elections for the same reasons – greed and incompetence.

Over the years, MDC/CCC have come up with all manner of excuses to justify their failure to implement even one reform and their participating to give Zanu PF legitimacy. Excuses to hide their greed and incompetence.

Yes, Zimbabwe would have held her first ever free and fair elections in 2013, at the latest, if MDC had implemented the democratic reforms, the primary task of the GNU. Instead of admitting the party sold-out, I Wilbert Mukori, is being blamed for prolonging the struggle. I have blamed MDC leaders for selling out and the party is hitting back by blaming me for their greed and incompetence.

If elections are not free, fair and credible, “so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw,” as David Coltart admitted in his book referring the 2013 elections; it is self evident Zimbabwe’s election process is NOT working. I do not need to be deployed by Zanu PF or anyone, to say that!

Indeed, what is in Zanu PF’s interest is to say the rigged elections ARE working, get people to participate to give the regime legitimacy. So it you, Mambo Svosve, who is either a greed sell-out deployed by Zanu PF or, if you are saying rigged elections are working out of your own convolution, you are just another greed and stupid opposition leader/supporter.

With no meaningful reforms in place, Zanu PF is set to rig and win the 2023 elections. Chamisa and company will cry foul and accuse Zanu PF of rigging the elections for once accepting the elections process is not free, fair and credible – the very thing they are denying.

Chamisa and company will also blame the ordinary Zimbabweans for failing to register and vote in their numbers and then to protect the vote. Of course, it is infuriating that these sell outs should have chutzpah to blame ordinary Zimbabweans, the victims of their treasonous betrayal, to hide their greed and incompetence.

The EU has send an advance team to assess whether or not Zimbabwe can have free and fair elections in the present environment. SADC leaders did not think it was possible and they wanted the 2013 elections postponed until reforms were implemented. Both Zanu PF and MDC leaders ignored the advice. Let’s see what the EU team says about Zimbabwe’s election process.

If the EU find the current election process is flawed, “so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step is to withdraw”; just as SADC did in 2013. No doubt Zanu PF would want the elections to go ahead regardless on the pretext the process is free, fair and credible “to African standards!” CCC will participate in the elections regardless on the pretext the EU was “deployed by Zanu PF to tell people elections don’t work!”

If there is one thing Zimbabwe needs to do to get out of the economic and political mess the nation has been stuck in these last 43 years, that one thing is to implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. SADC leader gave the nation the golden opportunity to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. We wasted the opportunity.

The EU is going to give us another bite of the cherry, we must make this second chance count.

It would be unforgivable if we wasted yet another chance to implement the democratic reforms because we listened to people like Mambo Svosve who are insisting we don’t need reforms because Zimbabwe’s election system is working! How can a system in which voters are corralled like cattle and frogmarched to vote be judged a democratic free and fair election! Enough of this midsummer madness!

The 2008 elections were a watershed, they showed the depth and extend of Zanu PF’s carte blanche dictatorial powers were such the country cannot have meaningful elections without implementing reforms to end these powers. The sooner we admitted this the sooner we can implement the reforms and get back on track.

Burying our heads in the sand and pretending we devise strategies to win rigged elections is an MDC/CCC excuse to hide their greed and incompetence. It will be insane for the nation to fall for this oxymoronic nonsense especially now after 43 years of rigged elections!

Of course, it is nauseating that 43 years after independence, in this day and age, the whole troop of CCC leaders still have no clue what constitute free, fair and credible elections. It is even worse when the ignorant fools are in a position of power, authority and influence!

Zimbabwe cannot afford to waste another chance to implement reforms and end the Zanu PF dictatorship because of MDC/CCC greed and stupidity!

