Winky D Scoops Another Prestigious Award

By- Zimdancehall star Wallace Chirumiko, popularly known on stage as Winky D, has scooped the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award at the prestigious International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

IRAWMA, which was running under the theme of “Reggae Rise”, was meant to salute dancehall music and its monumental contribution to the evolution of Jamaican music over the last fifty years.

The 40th IRAWMA edition held in the North American country received 135 nominees vying for honours in 32 categories.

Despite being pitted against the popular genre’s heavyweights in Patoranking, Star Zee, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, Winky D was crowned Best African Dancehall artist, solidifying his legacy as one of the continent’s finest artists of his generation.

“This award particularly poignant as it had been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and diversity,” said the musician, born Wallace Chirumiko.

Winky D thanked his fans for their unwavering support and added that being recognised by a wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshakable ability to bring humanity together regardless of the diverse belief and significant differences.

The celebrity entertainer has conquered the music industry with his distinctive fusion of African rhythms and contemporary dancehall beats.

In January this year, he bagged the Best Male artist in Southern Africa prize at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Senegal.

Also dubbed the “Teranga Edition”, the AFRIMA celebrate and promote a variety of the continent’s cutting edge music genres and musicians.

The 8th AFRIMA edition held in the West African country received a record 9,067 entries, from which the Jury selected 382 nominations for 39 categories.

Winky D scooped the prize for his hit track “Happy Again”.

The latest honour is a soothing reward for the musician who has suffered forms of persecution in his native country, Zimbabwe for chanting songs viewed unfriendly to the ruling elite.

Through his lyrical prowess often laden with witty satire, Winky D has castigated poverty, corruption, political instability in Zimbabwe.

Recently, he told fans he has been banned from performing his new song “Ibotso”, which is laced with some powerful political and social commentary condemning the greedy elite feasting at the expense of the poor majority.

-ZimLive/Online

