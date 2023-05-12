Electric Courier Emergen8 Finally Launches Mobile App

By A Correspondent| The world’s first fully electric courier and last mile delivery company, Emergen8 has finally launched its mobile application which went live on the 8th of May 2023.

The Emergen8 App is officially available for download on Google Playstore. The App will also be available on Apple Store from the 21st of May 2023.

You can download the app on the link below, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.emergeneight

Green mobility is really promising an even brighter future for Africa. The industry has opened so many doors for African innovators to enter the market and penetrate it with good inventions, such as the case of Emergen8, which is the very first full electric courier company in the world.

Emergen8 is the brainchild of Dr. Mandla Lamba, who is the pioneer of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence in Africa. Lamba is also the founder of Agilitee, The first electric vehicles, Greentech, and AI manufacturing company in Africa.

Emergen8 has started signing up big corporate accounts, and the names will be announced on the 28 of April 2023.

These are big corporates who have decided to jump ship in an effort to go green and help reduce carbon emissions the same time, saving costs.

The business operates through a franchising model of satellite branches, and the opportunity to own a satellite branch is open to all Africans.

The company is bringing the shift Africa has been waiting for, and with the track record of Dr. Lamba, there’s no doubt that this too will be a great success.

