Give Us Chance To Fix Things – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens have the capacity to rebuild the economy.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Thursday.

Citing the GNU era, President Chamisa pointed out how the economy can be transformed through sound policies.

“IT’S DOABLE.. We have done it before.

During the GNU, we had the highest economic growth rate with an average annual growth rate in excess of 10% during the 5 year period. We can do it again and even better.

Give us a chance to change your life and fortunes,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

