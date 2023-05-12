Man Dies During Fight With Lover

A domestic violence incident ended tragically after a 29-year-old man from Bulawayo died after an altercation with his girlfriend.

A string of events that started with an alleged brawl between Trust Mandeya and his girlfriend Siphosenkosi Sibanda in Bulawayo’s Nketa suburb this Tuesday evening ended tragically after Mandeya died under unclear circumstances.

Sibanda’s siblings, who witnessed the incident, told ZBC News what transpired, “There was a fight between my sister and her boyfriend and we tried to separate them and told Trust to go home, but he refused. We locked the doors, but he destroyed it and got back into their room, I then went to his place to alert his mother who came and tried to pressure him to vacate and go home, but he would have none of it and at the end we left him and reported the matter to the police and on our arrival back we found the house was on fire and Trust had died.”

Mother to the deceased, Mrs Aplonia Zimusi suspects foul play.

“My son was in pain when I came and he could not turn and I think he was badly beaten and he refused to go home and I suspect the fire was a cover up because his body was not burnt and he had managed to crawl to the bathroom to avoid the mysterious fire,” she said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson for Bulawayo, Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said they are nvestigating the case.

“I can confirm that we got a report on the issue and we are investigating,” he noted.

Domestic violence cases are on the increase across the country, amid a disturbing trend where most of the crimes of passion are ending tragically.- ZBC News

