Can Anything Good Come From Zanu PF?

THE revolutionary ZANU PF says all party structures are geared for the general elections slated for July or August this year with the party manifesto set to be launched soon.

The conclusion of the internal democratic processes for the ruling party signalled the readiness of the party for general elections as teams have been deployed for the healing process across provinces.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Dr Mike Bimha said all party structures and affiliates are on the ground mobilising the electorate for the impending general elections.

“We now look forward to the launch of the party manifesto. It is all systems go, all structures, including our affiliates such as returnees are geared up for the general elections,” he noted.

Dr Bimha said candidates elected during the primary elections are expected to through the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“We have new faces which shows the vibrancy of the party and a programme with Chitepo School of Ideology for newcomers has been put in place,” said Dr Bimha.

“We also have a healing programme across provinces, teams of those who won and lost to go into the campaign as one team, an internal exercise and it’s behind us.”

“Hence the need to work together to garner five million votes, now in the process of the onslaught and final push to ensure that ZANU PF comes more victorious,” he added.

ZANU PF has completed its internal processes, after holding primary elections in March, but the situation is different in other political parties, which are yet to complete their candidates’ selection processes.- ZBC News

