Church Calls For Peace Before Polls

The church has re-affirmed its call for peace particularly when the country is preparing for general elections to be held in July or August this year.

Briefing the media after the closed-door meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this Thursday, the chairperson of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Bishop Divas Chakwenya proposed a national peace prayer after political parties have finished their campaigns for this year’s general elections.

“We met with the President and we expressed our hope to hold a national peace prayer once all political parties have finished their campaigns so that the elections are held are held in a peaceful environment,” he said.

Zimbabwe will hold general elections between July and August this year and the call for a peaceful poll has been reiterated.

The ACCZ was established in 2009 with 3012 churches under its banner.- ZBC News

