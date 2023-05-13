Mthuli DeTaxes 10 Essential Imports

By Agencies- 10 essential products, including maize meal, rice, milk, wheat, salt, cooking oil, petroleum jelly, toothpaste, bath soap, and washing powder, were exempt from import duty and import VAT yesterday.

Given that retailers and wholesalers can now keep all of the foreign currency they receive from customers, the suspension of the import duty and import VAT, which will be in effect for six months starting yesterday, is likely to force Zimbabwean producers to maintain prices that are competitive with those of their international rivals.

Zimra Commissioner General Ms. Regina Chinamasa received a letter from Mr. George Guvamatanga, Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development, asking Zimra to “urgently draft the necessary legal instrument and implement the duty suspension with effect from 12 May 2023”.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is expected to complement the measure through the inclusion of the above goods on the Open General Import Licence,” said Mr Guvamatanga.

The move is in line with the measures announced by the Government on Thursday.

