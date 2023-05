VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

CALLER: I've read your article on @Sithuletshuma Sithule Tshuma's Qoki. We are in a similar situation with @Gambakwe with whom we paid money for Kariba land… we would later see him flying to Zim, and constantly dining in hotels with our money….he is now selling the same land…

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 13, 2023