Chaos Over Infant (1) Missing Body

CHISUMBANJE–Police in Manicaland are investigating a case where the grave of a minor (1) was desecrated, and the body is missing, Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo has confirmed.

He said villagers suspect the body was taken for ritual purposes. However, a suspected mentally challenged man who is missing is also accused of desecrating the grave and removing the body.

The incident happened at Musaonyerwa Village under Chief Garahwa in Chipinge. It was discovered by a villager, Lucky Tafamba, who was looking for his head of cattle around 5 pm.

Kylah Mugonda (7) was buried on February 7, 2023. Tafamba saw that the grave had been desecrated.

He informed the village head, Partson Zongondi, the same day and filed a Police report at ZRP Chisumbanje the next day.

Tafamba told Police that he suspected one Cephas Chongana Kujirichita, who is allegedly mentally challenged, of desecrating the grave after villagers saw him loitering in the graveyard on May 5, 2023.

Kujirichita is accused of removing a tombstone from a grave in the graveyard- Chipinge Times

