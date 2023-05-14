Gunman Vomits In Restaurant, Goes Berserk

By- A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who vomited and damaged restaurant property in Bulawayo has been given a warrant of arrest after he defaulted court last Tuesday to answer to charges of malicious damage to property.

Ms Nomagugu Maphosa issued the warrant of arrest to Imagine Chisiyiwa (23), whose rank was not given in court, who is stationed at Induna Barracks on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

According to the State, allegations are that on 25 March this year at about 1am at a Chicken Inn outlet at the corner of Jason Moyo Street and 8th Avenue in Bulawayo, Chisiyiwa vomited at the fast food outlet seating place and was told to clean the mess by one of the staff members. A misunderstanding ensued and the accused followed one of the staff members to the manager’s office, intending to assault him.

Chisiyiwa then allegedly damaged the screen gate by forcibly pulling it using his hands causing it to fall down. He was arrested and taken to Bulawayo Central Police Station before being sent to court. He was initially remanded out of custody to 9 May, but failed to appear in court on the said date leading to the issuance of the warrant of arrest. The total value of the property damaged is yet to be ascertained.

