Mnangagwa Fails To Rig Economy

Tinashe Sambiri| There is no doubt that the Zanu PF regime is responsible for the unabated economic demise.

This was said by the Citizens Coalition for Change in a statement on Thursday.

The Citizens Coalition for Change led by President Nelson Chamisa has revealed measures that can be taken to arrest the economic crisis.

See statement below:

Problem:

The prices of essential goods are increasing at an alarming rate and have become unaffordable for many citizens, particularly those who are surviving on less than USD1 a day. This problem is mainly attributed to the mismanagement and ineffective policies of the Zanu PF party.

Solution:

Did you know that by registering to vote and participating in the upcoming election, you have the power to change this dire situation? A government led by President Nelson Chamisa and the CCC party will implement policies that prioritize economic growth and stability, allowing for affordable prices of basic commodities. So let’s vote for change and secure a brighter future for our country. #RegisterToVoteCCC #VoteCCC

