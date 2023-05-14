Mnangagwa Pardons Prisoners

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a clemency order which pardons all convicted criminals who have served at least a third of their sentences.

In a Government Gazette issued this Friday, President Mnangagwa pardoned female prisoners who had served a third of their sentences by the 18th of April this year.

He also pardoned juveniles, except those convicted of public violence.

Those serving an effective 18 months and below who had served their sentence by the 18th of April this year have also been pardoned.

The Presidential Pardon includes all inmates certified terminally ill, all those serving at the open prison regardless of the offence and all those aged 60 years and above who had served a tenth of their sentence by the 18th of April this year.

Others who have been pardoned include inmates who had been sentenced to life and had served at least 20 years.

The Presidential Pardon includes the commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment for all inmates who have been on the death row for 10 years and above.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...