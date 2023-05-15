Bad Governance Zim’s Main Problem

CCC Statement on current crisis Zimbabwe

Problem

Bad governance has plagued our country for far too long. Corruption, lack of accountability, and incompetence have all contributed to a system that fails to put citizens first. This has resulted in a lack of progress, poor service delivery, and a general sense of disillusionment among the people.

Solution

We believe that it’s time for a change. A CCC government led by President @nelsonchamisa is committed to creating a government that puts citizens first. We believe in accountability, transparency, and ethical leadership. We believe that competence and expertise should be the foundation of our government, and that our leaders should be held to the highest standards of integrity. #RegisterToVoteCCC #VoteCCC

