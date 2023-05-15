Drug Dealer Nailed

MASVINGO- A 40-year-old Zaka drug peddler was sentenced to 40 months in jail for unlawful possession of dagga.

Magistrate Rethakgetsi Silaigwana sentenced Sophia Matande to 40 months in jail. Sixteen months were suspended for five years. Matande will effectively serve 24 months.

It was a state case that, on April 22, 2023, Police details received a tip-off that Matande was cultivating dagga in her field at her homestead.The Police details visited Matande’s homestead and noticed the dagga plants… Masvingo Mirror

