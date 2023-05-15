Man Pushes Neighbour Into River

A 46-year-old man from Uzumba appeared at the Harare Magistrate Courts facing murder charges after he allegedly pushed a neighbour into a river accusing him of dating his married sister.

Tichaona Nyauyanga of Munemo Village in Uzumba was denied bail when he appeared at the Harare Magistrate Courts facing murder charges.

Circumstances are that on the 7th of last month, the now deceased Ostain Kachuwa aged 61, was drinking beer at Ndaizivei Gwashavanhu homestead with Munyaradzi Ndabva and Proceed Chirema.

The court heard that while drinking beer, Chirema left the place intending to go to Harare before Nyauyanga arrived moments joining the now deceased and other imbibers.

It is alleged that an altercation ensured with Nyauyanga accusing Kachuwa for proposing love to his married sister.

It is alleged that the altercation seemed to have been temporarily resolved before other imbibers left the accused and the now deceased drinking beer.

The court further heard that Nyauyanga and Kachuwa left Ndaizivei’s homestead where they were drinking beer before he allegedly pushed Kachuwa into a river where he drowned on their way home.

The accused person was arrested this month at Uzumba where he was hiding after the alleged crime.- Soccer24 News

