Stop Abusing Civil Servants, Mnangagwa Told

Problem

The problem of poor salaries for civil servants, with some senior nurses earning as little as USD24 per month, is a major concern in our country. The low salaries have created immense financial hardships for civil servants and their families, affecting their quality of life and job satisfaction.

Solution

A CCC government, under the leadership of President Nelson Chamisa, will prioritize the welfare of civil servants and ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect. We will work tirelessly to review and adjust civil servants’ salaries, making sure that they are commensurate with their qualifications, skills and experience. We will also support civil servants with decent working conditions, training and career development opportunities. #RegistertovoteCCC #VoteCCC

