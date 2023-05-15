Zanu PF Seke Infighting Intensifies-Mashonaland East Youth League Member’s House Petrol Bombed

By A Correspondent| The struggle for power in the aftermath of the Zanu PF primary elections in Seke District, Mashonaland East has intensified with factions aligned to both the winning and losing candidates now at each other’s throats.

According to a Zanu PF source in Mashonaland East, scores of party youths stormed a District Coordinating Committee meeting at the Seke Golf club along Masvingo road leading to fierce fist fights and several injuries.

DCC members had to flee for their lives.

Mashonaland East Police Law and Orde Section is already seized with the matter.

The youths from Nyatsime area were allegedly hired to beat up Neftery Mutizira, the Mashonaland East Youth Vice Chairperson.

Mutizira is seen as a young turk, trying to reinvigorate the party thereby stepping on the toes of some old guard who have lost primary elections and eager are to re-establish control.

The ZANU PF Political Commissar for the Province, Lincoln Matare was forced to call for an emergency meeting to build bridges.

The meeting was convened at Dema Growth point on the 13th of May 2023.

Present were Provincial members, Central Committee members and DCC members.

Matare warned party members against indiscipline and bringing the name of President Mnangangwa into disrepute.

He also warned against name dropping the President’s name.

Shockingly, that very night, the Dema home of the Youth Secretary for Business and Liaison for Mashonaland East Province, Prince Kandawasvika was allegedly petrol bombed around 2300hrs.

Interestingly, Kandawasvika called Neftery Mutizira to rush to his aid, but the latter realised his car tyres had been deflated by unknown people.

There seems to be a well-coordinated agenda to put fears in the Youth League so as to force them to resign or even eliminate them.

When contacted for comment, Kandawasvika said he believed there are members of ZANU PF eager to see him dead, in order to force a re-run or change of leadership structure at both district and Provincial level.

Dema police which attended the scene were not available for comment.

Seke District has in recent weeks become a hotbed of political indiscipline, land grabbing and associated violence by both losers and winners of primary elections.

In a related incident, the winning candidate for Ward 8 council primary elections, Kenny Kuora allegedly went on a rampage destroying houses he alleges were built on undesignated land triggering fierce fights between some ZANU PF youths.

Kenny Kuora who doubles as the headman denied the allegations.

As reported earlier by this publication, Chitungwiza Police had to arrest scores of ZANU PF land invaders in Chinhanga village.

They were later released under dubious circumstances.

Residents in Seke fear that if the party, government and law enforcement agents including the courts do not take a tough stance, the chaos will escalate.

