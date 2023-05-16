Man Rapes Own Sister At Knife Point

A warrant for the arrest of a Bikita man suspected of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old sister was issued by Masvingo Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka last week. The accused is from the Bikita village of Chidhakwa, which is governed by Chief Mukanganwi.

The complainant, her small brother, and the accused person were at home on an unknown date in November 2021, the court was informed. Their mother had gone to the Duma Surbarb to sell firewood. The complainant was summoned by the accused to his mother’s bedroom.

She attempted to wrestle with him after he had grabbed her, but he threatened to stab her to death with a kitchen knife.

When their mother wasn’t home, the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted the complainant and made knife-wielding threats to kill her.

