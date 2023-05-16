Mupfumira Roams Freely As Sikhala Remains Imprisoned

On criminal abuse of office as public officers and hiding a transaction from a main allegations, the trial for former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Ngoni Masoka has been continued till July 28.

The Harare Magistrates Court has set today for the start of Mupfumira and Masoka’s trial.

Following the promotion of the former Chief Magistrate, now Justice Mr. Munamato Mutevedzi, to the role of a judge, the trial was suspended in 2021.

After that, the case was declared a de novo, and it was restarted.- state media

